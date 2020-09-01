Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Shares Gap Down to $5.39

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $4.99. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

