Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.38% of Cytosorbents worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 48.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 699,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 228,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 147.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 53.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.9% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,192,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Cytosorbents stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,199. Cytosorbents Corp has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $355.84 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

