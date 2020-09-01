DAD Chain (DAD) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges. DAD Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041856 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.36 or 0.05763517 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016068 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one.

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

