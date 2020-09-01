Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Dai has a total market cap of $470.47 million and $95.06 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00008585 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Gate.io, DDEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00135933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.01693322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00214690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00179523 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00178097 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 461,102,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,726,386 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, AirSwap and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

