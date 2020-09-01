Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 16,247 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $144.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,942 shares of company stock worth $15,336,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

