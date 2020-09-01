DAOstack Trading Up 18% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $15.99 million and approximately $280,118.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAOstack

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,033,039 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

