Dash Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $88.72 or 0.00746177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Koineks. Dash has a market cap of $859.43 million and $345.64 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006327 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00032782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.01141070 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,686,821 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bisq, TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, Bittylicious, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Crex24, CEX.IO, B2BX, Upbit, Tidex, Kuna, Exrates, CryptoBridge, Iquant, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinbe, Kraken, Bitbns, Liquid, Bithumb, COSS, SouthXchange, Liqui, Tux Exchange, Gate.io, C2CX, WEX, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Braziliex, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Koineks, Negocie Coins, Coinroom, BX Thailand, Cryptomate, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Bibox, Ovis, LocalTrade, WazirX, Coindeal, Bleutrade, C-CEX, Graviex, CoinEx, BTC Trade UA, LBank, Poloniex, C-Patex, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Bitsane, xBTCe, CoinExchange, Exmo, Indodax, Kucoin, Huobi, ACX, Bitfinex, Bittrex, HBUS, BitBay, Coinsuper, Instant Bitex, OpenLedger DEX, Coinhub, Mercatox, ZB.COM, ABCC, Coinsquare, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

