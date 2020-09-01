Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $189.99

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.99 and last traded at $188.78, with a volume of 12166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on DASTY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dassault Systemes in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systemes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average is $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systemes by 157.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the first quarter worth about $2,391,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

