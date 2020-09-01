DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

DATA Communications Management Corp (TSE:DCM) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 16,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 51,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,413.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$77.42 million for the quarter.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile (TSE:DCM)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

