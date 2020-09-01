Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Down 0.3%

Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.19. 7,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 10,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Data Storage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services.

