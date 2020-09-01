Databroker (DTX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.45 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Databroker has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.45 million and $11,799.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

