Datamine (DAM) Price Up 53.7% Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Datamine token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00003584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00084400 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00328089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038562 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,872,108 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency.

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

