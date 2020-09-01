DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.05. 821,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 460,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBVT. Societe Generale lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $227.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

