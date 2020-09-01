Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Approximately 24,920,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56,928% from the average daily volume of 43,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.50.

About Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

