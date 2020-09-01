Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL) Trading Up 0.7%

Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.26 and last traded at $61.37. Approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76.

