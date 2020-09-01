Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS) Stock Price Down 0%

Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.74 and last traded at $47.74. 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 1,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.