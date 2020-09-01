DeNA Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in August

DeNA Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 30th total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

DeNA stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 402. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.58. DeNA has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

