Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.85

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$80.85 and last traded at C$80.53, with a volume of 30974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.09.

About Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

