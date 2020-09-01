Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.57. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 47,597 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mark A. Graber acquired 60,000 shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Also, major shareholder Mark A. Graber acquired 72,500 shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 150,549 shares of company stock worth $93,621. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.