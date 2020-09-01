Dether Price Up 66.5% This Week (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Dether has traded up 66.5% against the US dollar. One Dether token can now be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Dether has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $26,581.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $699.67 or 0.05884438 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00037614 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00015204 BTC.

About Dether

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dether is dether.io.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

