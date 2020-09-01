Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC cut shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of RSNAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,916. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.