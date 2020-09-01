Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Down 58.9% in August

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the July 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DTCWY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 9,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,458. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

