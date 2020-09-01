DEXTools (DEXT) One Day Volume Tops $5.75 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. DEXTools has a total market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools token can now be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00135048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.05 or 0.01680446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00196772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00183896 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00218182 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,362,327 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.