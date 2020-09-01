Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $0.93. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 2,482 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.