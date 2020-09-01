DigitalNote Hits 1-Day Volume of $30,041.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $30,041.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00804216 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003177 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000626 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,076,798,404 coins and its circulating supply is 4,862,005,313 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

