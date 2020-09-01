DigitalNote (XDN) Market Cap Tops $4.77 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.77 million and $30,791.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00807306 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003177 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,076,886,004 coins and its circulating supply is 4,862,088,263 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

