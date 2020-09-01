Digiwage (WAGE) One Day Volume Tops $20.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $22,378.09 and $20.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00441496 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

