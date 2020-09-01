Digix Gold Token Price Tops $63.47 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for $63.47 or 0.00529206 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $7.43 million and $11,638.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.01679410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00197763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00183451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00223996 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 120,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,049 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

