Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 80 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) by 302.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.86% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO)

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

