Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.02

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and traded as low as $13.04. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 2,575,700 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 423.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 47,519 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $200,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 142,857.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

