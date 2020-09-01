Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 9,161,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 3,218,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter.

