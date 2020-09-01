Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Trading Up 1.7%

Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL)’s share price were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $40.18. Approximately 1,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) by 471.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,594 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 35.44% of Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

