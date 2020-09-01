Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,235 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.36% of Discover Financial Services worth $55,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

