Discovery Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Update

Discovery Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

DENR remained flat at $$0.20 on Tuesday. Discovery Energy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Discovery Energy Company Profile

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

