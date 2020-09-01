DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading Up 16.5% This Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00010052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $53.51 million and $35.94 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.90 or 0.05962471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037041 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019381 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMG is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,274,767 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao.

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.