DNB Markets Upgrades HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) to “Buy”

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Danske lowered HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get HEXAGON AB/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

HEXAGON AB/ADR Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.