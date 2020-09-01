Dock Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Dock has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Fatbtc, Binance and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00133779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.37 or 0.01703420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00178050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00175783 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 606,400,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. The official website for Dock is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

