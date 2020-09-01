Docusign Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 111,828 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average daily volume of 31,063 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $30.69 on Tuesday, reaching $253.69. 405,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.88 and a beta of 0.93. Docusign has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $229.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $1,032,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,618,181.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,035,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

