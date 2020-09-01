Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells $585,713.52 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $585,713.52.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 740,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,759. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

