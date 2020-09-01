Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $25.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,655.08. 1,132,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,306. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,659.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1,125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,534.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,388.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

