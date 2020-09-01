Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Adobe by 70.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.95. 2,402,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,899. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $533.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.57 and a 200-day moving average of $387.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,411 shares of company stock worth $42,400,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

