Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.19. 3,421,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

