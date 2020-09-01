DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.95

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and traded as high as $16.15. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 283,300 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,348,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after buying an additional 522,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 343,022 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

