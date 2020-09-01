DOWCOIN One Day Volume Hits $1,084.00 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, DOWCOIN has traded down 4% against the dollar. One DOWCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $95,364.41 and approximately $1,084.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00081616 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00333540 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002136 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038621 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000399 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007500 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOWCOIN is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io.

DOWCOIN Token Trading

DOWCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.