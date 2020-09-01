DraftCoin (DFT) Hits Market Cap of $52,249.36

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. DraftCoin has a market cap of $52,249.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000491 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

