Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $59,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,470 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 18,482.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,277,000 after acquiring an additional 913,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

