DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,475 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.19% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 66.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,431,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 574,158 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 725,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 279,511 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1,703.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KTF remained flat at $$11.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,524. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.