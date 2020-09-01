Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.69. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 195,200 shares traded.

DYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Aegis reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.45 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

