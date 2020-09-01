Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 6.9%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 4,211,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,371,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

