Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.94

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and traded as high as $26.10. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 22.92%.

In other Eagle Financial Services news, insider John Eugene Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Insiders own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

